How To Read The Off Campus Books In Order (Including Spin-Offs)
There are two kinds of "Off Campus" fans. Some learned about the hit romance drama and jumped in without being familiar with the source material. Meanwhile, others have already devoured Elle Kennedy's "Off Campus" books before tuning in to the live-action adaptation. Both methods are, of course, absolutely valid. Still, in case you haven't read the books yet, you might be curious to see just how steamy things get on the page (the answer is "very"). But in what order should you approach the books?
The first entry in the main "Off Campus" series is "The Deal," which is the novel the Amazon Prime Video show's first season is based on — although there are many changes that will make the book an interesting experience for new readers who watched the show first. Next up is "The Mistake," which details the romance between Grace Ivers, played by India Fowler in the series, and John Logan (Antonio Cipriano).
Up third is "The Score," which the show has actually already adapted a bit; the main couple of "The Score" are Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn), whose romance already starts developing in "Off Campus" Season 1 and will likely deepen come Season 2. Finally "The Goal" turns the focus on Sabrina James and John Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks), and "The Legacy" shows where the four couples from the previous books are three years later.
The Off Campus show is already playing with the books' order
Apart from the main series, Elle Kennedy has also written several novels that form their own "Off Campus" spin-off series. The "Briar U" series consists of four books: "The Chase," "The Risk," "The Play," and "The Dare." Meanwhile, the "Campus Diaries" series has "The Graham Effect," "The Dixon Rule," and "The Charlie Method," each of which focuses on a different female protagonist. There's also a standalone 2026 novel called "Love Song," focusing on a new generation of Briar students.
There's plenty of incentive to read all of this, too, because the show doesn't exactly ignore this supplementary material. The big Hunter Davenport (Charlie Evans) twist in "Off Campus" Season 1 lifts "The Play" protagonist Hunter from his own book and throws him in the middle of Allie and Dean's romance, and "Off Campus" Season 2 might very well end up featuring similar figures from the spin-offs. With the show already remixing elements of different books during its Season 1, who knows which "Off Campus" couples might step in the spotlight going forward — and in what order?