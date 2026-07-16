How To Read The Off Campus Books In Order (Including Spin-Offs)

There are two kinds of "Off Campus" fans. Some learned about the hit romance drama and jumped in without being familiar with the source material. Meanwhile, others have already devoured Elle Kennedy's "Off Campus" books before tuning in to the live-action adaptation. Both methods are, of course, absolutely valid. Still, in case you haven't read the books yet, you might be curious to see just how steamy things get on the page (the answer is "very"). But in what order should you approach the books?

The first entry in the main "Off Campus" series is "The Deal," which is the novel the Amazon Prime Video show's first season is based on — although there are many changes that will make the book an interesting experience for new readers who watched the show first. Next up is "The Mistake," which details the romance between Grace Ivers, played by India Fowler in the series, and John Logan (Antonio Cipriano).

Up third is "The Score," which the show has actually already adapted a bit; the main couple of "The Score" are Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn), whose romance already starts developing in "Off Campus" Season 1 and will likely deepen come Season 2. Finally "The Goal" turns the focus on Sabrina James and John Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks), and "The Legacy" shows where the four couples from the previous books are three years later.