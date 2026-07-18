5 Forgotten Sci-Fi Horror Movies That Still Hold Up Today

There's nothing like the blending of two different genres to really bring out the unique flavors of both — it's like the cinematic equivalent of mixing something salty with something sweet. In the case of horror sci-fi, it allows filmmakers to explore the darker side of technology and science, pushing these blended genres to terrifying extremes. Some of these hybrids have wound up being classics of both parent genres — consider "Alien" or "The Thing," for example. Horror? Sci-fi? Definitely both.

But others have found themselves pushed to the side, overshadowed by films that stick more doggedly to one genre or the other, rather than splitting the difference between the two. As a result, it's often a campy little subgenre that finds itself with a tendency to fly under the radar. And while none of the films on this list were knocking down Oscar's door when they were first released, they're still a lot of fun, and have held up remarkably well over the years.