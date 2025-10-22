A Steven Spielberg-Produced Horror Comedy With A 93% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Streaming For Free

Director Steven Spielberg is one of the greatest filmmakers in Hollywood history, and is among the most Oscar-nominated directors ever. Many of his films, like "Jaws," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "E.T.," have become all-time classics, unmissable movies whose influence on cinema is nearly incalculable. But beyond directing, Spielberg has been involved as a producer in quite a few unheralded gems, and one of them, the cult classic horror-comedy "Arachnophobia," currently has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is now streaming for free on Tubi.

Released in 1990, "Arachnophobia" is directed not by Spielberg, but by Frank Marshall, co-founder of Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and husband of Lucasfilm icon Kathleen Kennedy. The film is led by John Goodman (then a TV sitcom star on "Roseanne"), who appears alongside Jeff Daniels, Harley Jane Kozak, and Julian Sands. Daniels plays Ross Jennings, an ordinary husband and father who just so happens to suffer from a fear of spiders, and that's a problem when a rare, deadly species of arachnid finds its way to his hometown and causes a public panic as they overtake their little burg. Goodman stars as the wild-eyed exterminator tasked with putting an end to the madness.

Part horror, part satire, "Arachnophobia" is more than a movie for those who don't like creepy crawling critters — it's an experience. It's so frightening to some, in fact, that it quickly became one of many movies that sent audiences fleeing for the exits. And now you can watch it free of charge, safe in the knowledge that you can turn it off with the flick of a button.