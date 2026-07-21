5 Most Disturbing Dexter Villains, Ranked

Being a serial killer-themed crime drama, "Dexter" has considerably higher demands for enticing antagonists than your average crime show. After all, when your protagonist is already one of the worst serial killers out there, you really have to scrape the bottom of the metaphorical barrel to come up with villains who seem even more dangerous than Dexter Morgan already is.

Fortunately, Michael C. Hall's murderous character has plenty of horrible figures to tussle with over the course of the series (as well as its spin-offs "Dexter: New Blood," "Dexter: Original Sin," and "Dexter: Resurrection"). While some of his most tenacious opponents are quite understandably members of the police force, he also encounters numerous people with a true killer instinct, and often ends up putting them down. Dexter's adventures feature several characters who are truly the worst of the worst, but which of them are the absolute scariest and most unnerving? Let's take a look at the five most disturbing villains from Showtime's "Dexter."