Sam Neill's Leaked James Bond Screen Test Proves He Would Have Made A Great 007

Timothy Dalton played James Bond in "The Living Daylights" while Pierce Brosnan eventually played the secret agent in 1995's "GoldenEye," going on to star in three more Bond flicks. Sam Neill would get his own franchise later on, playing Dr. Alan Grant in "Jurassic Park," a role he reprised in "Jurassic Park III" and again in "Jurassic World: Dominion" many years later. And while one might assume missing out on Bond would haunt Neill, it turns out he didn't even want to audition, despite having shone as spy Sidney Reilly in the British TV series "Reilly, Ace of Spies." In a 2018 interview with The Telegraph, Neill was asked about his brief foray into Bond territory, and he didn't even want to talk about it: "Don't ask! It was all a bad dream. The lesson I learnt that day was never be bullied by your agent into going along to something you don't want to do ever again. That was the last time."

Neill added that if he'd been cast as Bond, it would have sent him to a level of fame he didn't want. Sure, he had a stellar career with many notable performances, but he also flew under the radar to a certain extent: For every "Event Horizon," there's a handful of movies you've probably never heard of, and he was glad he was able to make a career as an actor while retaining a certain level of anonymity. "To be a movie star at that level you make a covenant, an agreement with some hellish angel that you cannot get out of," Neill explained. "And I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy." Neill felt the same way about missing out on "The Lord of the Rings." However, even without those credits, no one can say Neill's career was anything less than extraordinary.