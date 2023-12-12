Why Sam Neill's Lord Of The Rings Role Never Happened

"The Lord of the Rings" has a laundry list of famous actors who almost landed or even refused roles in the titanic fantasy trilogy. Russell Crowe famously lost out on a hefty chunk of change by turning down the role of Aragorn. James Corden almost got a callback to play Samwise Gamgee, too. And then there's the mysterious, almost Middle-earth career of Sam Neill, who was offered an undisclosed role in the franchise at one point.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Neill said the role was a good one, with the actor explaining, "Interesting, isn't it? There's always conflicts. I was asked to do something good in 'The Lord of the Rings,' but that conflicted with 'Jurassic Park III.'"

The worst part of Neill missing out on Jackson's Tolkienian masterpiece is that the third installment of the "Jurassic Park" saga was terribly received by audiences. It still has a lousy 49% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, accompanied by a miserable 37% audience score. If it weren't for Dr. Alan Grant's second trip back to the Jurassic Park franchise, we would have gotten to see him play ... someone in a less science-focused fantasy saga.

Fortunately, Neill doesn't harbor any hard feelings about the unfortunate way things played out. "People's careers can often be extremely random," he added. "I always just think one's lucky to have a career at all. But there's not a lot you can do to shape your own career, really. It's something that happens very haphazardly."