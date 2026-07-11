All 3 Moana Movies (Including The Live-Action Remake), Ranked

It's pretty safe to say that "Moana" has rightfully earned its place among the canon of Disney classics, with the original 2016 film only growing in popularity year after year. Audiences latched onto the story of its titular heroine (Auli'i Cravalho), a Polynesian teenager whose adventurous spirit compels her to take to the vast ocean in order to save her island of Motunui from an oncoming famine overtaking their natural resources.

To complete her mission, she needs the help of Maui (Dwayne Johnson), a shapeshifting demigod who revels in being a braggart about his many abilities. The pair set off on an adventure that includes sailing Moana's boat across the seas and restoring the heart belonging to the living island Te Fiti.

No one knew truly how far the 2016 animated adventure would go, especially at the time. While "Moana" made about $300 million less than "Zootopia," that year's other massively successful animated Disney film, it racked up two Academy Award nominations, became one of the most consistently streamed movies across all services, and paved the way for its theatrical sequel, 2024's "Moana 2," to reach the $1 billion mark at the box office. It was all but inevitable that Disney would take advantage of its success by expanding the musical coming-of-age story into a sprawling multimedia franchise through sequels, theme park attractions, and, like clockwork, a live-action remake, which is now playing in theaters nationwide.

There are currently three movies in the "Moana" saga, with "Moana 3" in development, so let's rank them and see which one has the nerve (or rather, heart) to face Te Kā.