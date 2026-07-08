Moana: Critics Aren't Holding Back In First Reactions To Disney's Live-Action Movie

It seems like we're destined to do this dance forever. Disney will continue cranking out live-action remakes of its beloved animated classics as long as they keep making truckloads of money, and not even poor critical reception will slow this wagon down. As such, it's no surprise that the first batch of critic reviews to 2026's "Moana" are overwhelmingly negative. Looper's video above has collected a ton of responses, but here are the highlights.

On X, Tyler Taing of Discussing Film went straight for the jugular: "'MOANA' (2026) takes one [of] Disney's most vibrant films of the revival era and turns it into one of the ugliest movies of the year. The photorealistic style takes more than it gives. Worse, it just doesn't even pretend to have any new ideas." "Moana" shares the same problem with every Disney live-action remake: They all look ugly, at least compared to the original. Animation is naturally vibrant, but Disney bafflingly continues to dampen these colorful stories with grayed-out palettes.

Outside of a few small elements he found decent, Germain Lussier also didn't mince words: "If you're curious what 'Moana' would be like slower, darker & less whimsical, boy, have I got a movie for you." It's all the more egregious considering the original "Moana" came out just 10 years ago. When ranking all of the live-action Disney remakes, 2026's "Moana" will probably wind up near the bottom.