5 Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies Of The 1990s, Ranked

Science fiction history is often written by the films that were under-appreciated at the time of release. For every "Star Wars" that transformed the culture overnight, there are dozens of movies like "Blade Runner" or John Carpenter's "The Thing" which took longer to find their audience but would gradually reshape big screen sci-fi world building and storytelling in their image.

The 1990s was a totemic decade for the genre (head here for our roundup of the decade's most definitive), culminating in the groundbreaking, culture-shifting release of "The Matrix" in 1999, a daring hybrid of martial arts, cyberpunk and anime influences which chimed with audiences because it spoke to Gen X anxieties at the turn of the millennium. Yet beneath the box office hits, there are countless more titles throughout the decade which should have either met their moment or wowed critics with their bold new takes on the genre, but quickly became footnotes.

The five films in this ranking either received rocky responses from critics and/or audiences or have fallen out of the cultural conversation as the years have passed, but are all worthy of being discussed among the decade's best and boldest science fiction movies. From unholy genre hybrids to unconventional adaptations and singular low-budget visions, these films should be able to claim that they've shaped the modern sci-fi movie as much as the titles which were barnstorming successes straight out of the gate. They might not have got the reaction they originally wanted, but their audaciousness has helped them age like a fine wine; they would all strike a chord if released today.