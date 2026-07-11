5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Elle

Whether or not you think we need a prequel to the beloved 2001 movie "Legally Blonde," which stars Reese Witherspoon as the determined and intrepid accidental Harvard Law student Elle Woods, we've got one. "Elle," spearheaded by showrunners Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries, is set six years before we meet Delta Nu and sorority president Elle Woods as she attends the sunny and fictional California University Los Angeles (CULA, as Elle puts it). In this prequel series on Amazon Prime Video, Elle, played by the genuinely spectacular newcomer (and Witherspoon mini-me) Lexi Minetree, lives in Seattle and attends high school before she becomes the brilliant lawyer we learned to love in "Legally Blonde."

Across eight episodes in its debut season, "Elle" does, admittedly, feel unnecessary ... but if you really can't get enough of this brilliant and wonderfully charismatic protagonist, "Elle" is definitely the perfect show for you. (Plus, film and TV veteran — and comedian — June Diane Raphael plays Elle's mother Eva, and honestly, she's so good in this role that she makes the entire show worth a watch.) Once you're finished with that short debut season, though, what should you watch next? From other Amazon Prime originals to classic CW shows, we've chosen five comedy-dramas centered around the inner lives of teenage girls that might remind you of Miss Woods. Here are five shows you should check out once you finish "Elle."