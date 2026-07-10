A Terrible '90s Movie Was The Blueprint For Disney's Live-Action Remakes

A live-action "Moana" movie is in theaters, and just like pretty much every other Disney live-action remake, it's awful. Critics didn't hold back in their "Moana" reactions, referring to it as a carbon copy of the far superior original. But that seems to be studios' M.O. with these adaptations, from "The Lion King" to "How To Train Your Dragon."

Maybe there's a new song or some extra dialogue to try to cover up a plot hole, but these remakes of animated classics fail to make the case for their own existence. Amongst all these duds, there's one remake that tried to warn us that this was the future of Hollywood, and we all failed to heed its warning.

1998 saw the release of Gus Van Sant's "Psycho." It's an infamous dud that was notable for also being a nearly shot-for-shot remake of Alfred Hitchcock's classic (one of the best psychological thrillers ever made). Van Sant's "Psycho" is decidedly ... not one of the best. Despite having much of the same dialogue and similar camera angles, the performances, particularly from Vince Vaughn as Norman Bates, leave a lot to be desired.

As such, it frequently makes many online outlets' "Worst Remakes of All Time" lists, including Looper's. But despite its reputation as an unnecessary remake, it laid the template for a slew of remakes in the 21st century to just copy what's come before without any new vision or ideas, like "Moana" beat-for-beat copying the first film. Ironically, even Van Sant himself doesn't think his grand "Psycho" experiment actually worked — and neither did anyone else, until Disney started copying it ad nauseam.