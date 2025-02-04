11 Best Movies Like The Martian

Nearly a decade after it first hit theaters, Ridley Scott's box office sensation "The Martian" has endured as a beloved movie for many reasons. From its exhilarating opening sequence to its profoundly moving ending, not to mention all the joys in between, this adaptation of the famous Andy Weir novel of the same name is the best kind of feel-good crowdpleaser. Watching stranded astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) use his intellect to survive on the surface of Mars, while people from all walks of life cooperate to get him back to Earth, is an engrossing experience. It's an uplifting movie with real heart, not to mention lots of terrific pulse-pounding suspense sequences that Scott executes with a deft hand.

Once the credits finish rolling on "The Martian," you're inevitably bound to want more. There isn't a sequel to "The Martian," nor should there be, but there are other films out there perfect for optimal follow-up viewing after this 2015 classic. Some are ideal companion pieces to "The Martian" because they're also upbeat astronaut films demonstrating humanity's greatest impulses. Others utilize key cast and crew members that were instrumental in making "The Martian" such a rich experience. Whatever the reason, these 11 great movies reminiscent of "The Martian" are ideal for keeping the cinematic high of this sci-fi spectacular going and going.