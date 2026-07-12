House Of The Dragon: How Does Ser Criston Cole Die In The Book?

All men must die in George R.R. Martin's works, and fans of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy) are doubtless interested to find out how Ser Criston "Kingmaker" Cole (Fabien Frankel) meets his end on "House of the Dragon." Thanks to the source material, we actually know how this will happen. In Martin's book "Fire and Blood," Ser Criston is unceremoniously killed by archers during a parley with three enemy lords, including Roderick Dustin (Tommy Flanagan). This leads to a battle known as the Butcher's Ball, in which Criston's forces are utterly annihilated.

"House of the Dragon" fans really hate this character. Ser Criston starts out as an archetypal knight in shining armor who serves Rhaenyra. However, after his romantic advances go awry, he falls out with her and aligns himself with the Greens who oppose her, becoming a brutal force who's liable to change alliances and compromise his morals. Fortunately, the dislike of the character doesn't reflect on the actor, as Frankel noted in an interview with Esquire.

"I feel like people's opinions about the character, suddenly there was more empathy, if that makes sense," Frankel said. "It wasn't empathy for him; it was empathy for me, like, 'Oh, we don't want this guy to feel like it's his fault.'" In the past, things played out similarly with Jack Gleeson, the actor who portrayed Joffrey Baratheon on "Game of Thrones," though Gleeson has been happy to keep rumors about bad fan interactions alive.