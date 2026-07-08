Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides Goes To War In New Dune: Part Three Trailer
Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three" will be a "Dune" movie like no other. The story has progressed to a point where many situations and allegiances are quite different from the first movie, and the first "Dune: Part Three" trailer revealed a new look for Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides that seems to represent his new, starker outlook. As the ending of "Dune: Part Two" revealed, Paul enters the third movie as a man who's moved up in the world with his marriage to Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) and, as always, he faces opposition on many fronts.
With a heavier focus on the Holy War plot point that the "Dune" books skipped, it seems that the third film will be as action-packed and epic as the first two — if not more so. Now, the new trailer for "Dune: Part Three" offers fans the latest look into the conclusion of Villeneuve's trilogy and the thrilling visuals that accompany the story.
Dune: Part Three will be a very different movie from its predecessors
Based on Frank Herbert's "Dune: Messiah" (and the aforementioned Holy War, it seems), "Dune: Part Three" depicts Paul Atreides as a conqueror, a Padishah Emperor, and a starter of wars. This means he's not the revolutionary anymore, but the man to beat — and folks like the Tleilaxu Face Dancer Scytale (Robert Pattinson) will be working hard to take him down a peg or two.
Full of tension and drama, the new "Dune: Part Three" trailer shows that the film fully intends to be a fitting conclusion to the trilogy. It has the cast to match the stakes, too. Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Robert Pattinson are joined by Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Momoa, Isaach De Bankolé, and many others in a story co-written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan. We'll find out on December 18, 2026 just how big "Dune: Part Three" will be, but from the looks of it, fans of the series will most definitely get to experience another Villeneuve epic.