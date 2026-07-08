Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides Goes To War In New Dune: Part Three Trailer

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three" will be a "Dune" movie like no other. The story has progressed to a point where many situations and allegiances are quite different from the first movie, and the first "Dune: Part Three" trailer revealed a new look for Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides that seems to represent his new, starker outlook. As the ending of "Dune: Part Two" revealed, Paul enters the third movie as a man who's moved up in the world with his marriage to Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) and, as always, he faces opposition on many fronts.

With a heavier focus on the Holy War plot point that the "Dune" books skipped, it seems that the third film will be as action-packed and epic as the first two — if not more so. Now, the new trailer for "Dune: Part Three" offers fans the latest look into the conclusion of Villeneuve's trilogy and the thrilling visuals that accompany the story.