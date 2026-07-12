5 Best Female-Led Superhero Movies Ranked

Women superheroes have often gotten the short end of the stick in all media of artistic expression. Even though they've existed in comics since the 1940s, countless comic storylines involving characters like Captain Marvel or Wonder Woman often indulged in misogynistic tropes. As for superhero movies, women-led titles in this realm have often been demonized and seen as destined to be box-office flops. That's in spite of titles like the worst superhero movies ever made or the superhero movies that bombed hardest at the box office, starring characters of all genders. "Kraven the Hunter" and 2019's "Hellboy," for instance, didn't automatically ring the death knell for male-led superhero features.

Even so, women-led superhero movies can often either get erased or struggle to even exist. The five best female-led superhero movies in history (ranked below from "least best" to greatest) exemplify the artistry and power contained in quality motion pictures that just so happen to star women. Best of all, all five of these movies inhabit wildly different visual and tonal aesthetics. Some are grim meditations on psychological torment. Others are intimate family dramas. Still others are some of the most vibrant animated movies in history. There is no one way to identify as a woman (gender's a societal construct, after all).

Similarly, there's no one way to create a quality superhero movie anchored by a lady. Grab your capes and swords, and let's dive into the five best women-led superhero movies in cinema history.