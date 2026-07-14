5 Worst Things Jaime Lannister Did On Game Of Thrones, Ranked

This story contains discussions of sexual assault.

When we first meet Jaime Lannister, the swordsman played on "Game of Thrones" by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, we learn something shocking about him: his nickname is "Kingslayer." On the HBO series and its original source material — the novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire" by George R.R. Martin — Jaime does something before the narrative that changes the story's entire trajectory, and that thing he does is murder a monarch of Westeros, King Aerys II Targaryen. (We never said the nickname was clever.)

To be absolutely fair to Jaime, he has a good reason to do this: even though he leads Aerys' Kingsguard and is sworn to protect the king, Aerys has, by this point, more than earned the moniker of "Mad King," and is prepared to use a dangerous substance called "wildfire" on the entire population of the Westerosi capital of King's Landing just to take everyone down with him. Jaime's sacrifice earns him a crappy nickname and the ire of his colleagues in the Kingsguard, but it also takes out a dangerous ruler and ensures that the non-mad king Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) can take the throne instead.

This exact contradiction — Jaime does something horrible, but for a genuinely noble reason — tends to define this fascinating character throughout "Game of Thrones." So what are the all-time worst things that Jaime Lannister ever does on "Game of Thrones?" To be honest, there's a lot of competition here, especially when you think for even a moment about his incredibly disturbing relationship with his twin sister Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). From foolish fights to attempted murder to a shocking about-face, here are the five worst things that Jaime Lannister does on "Game of Thrones," ranked. (Also, this seems obvious, but still: full series spoilers ahead!)