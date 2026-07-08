X-Men '97 Season 2 Introduces A Forgotten Part Of Apocalypse's Backstory

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 4 — "Age of Apocalypse Part II"

As teased in the post-credits of "X-Men '97" Season 1, the show's second season brings back longtime X-Men nemesis Apocalypse (Ross Marquand). "Age of Apocalypse Part II" shows just how the villain turned from the (comparatively) human-looking En Sabah Nur (Adetokumboh M'Cormack) to Apocalypse – who easily defeats Magneto (Matthew Waterson), one of the strongest Omega-level mutants. The episode also addresses an aspect of Apocalypse's arc that's easy for casual observers to overlook: He's not just a mutant. He's also an "evolutionary caretaker" who has a deal with the powerful cosmic Celestials to act in this capacity — and wield the requisite power to do so. This is one of the many notable acts of meddling in the history of Marvel's Celestials.

In this episode, the mysterious object that En Sabah Nur is drawn to turns out to be Ship — Apocalypse's deadly weapon and mobile base, designed by the Celestials. Meanwhile, the oddly symmetric star constellation that the episode teases turns out to be the face of Eson (Waterson). He offers En Sabah Nur a power-up that transforms him into the hulking Apocalypse and enables his reign of terror. This is a fairly accurate, if condensed version of the Celestial part in Apocalypse's comic book backstory — but there's more to it than this simple encounter.