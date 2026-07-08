What Is The Ship? Apocalypse's Secret Weapon In X-Men '97, Explained

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 4 — "Rise of Apocalypse – Part II"

"X-Men '97" Season 2 brings in new costumes and mutants, but there's also room for old acquaintances. Episode 4 brings back Ship (Rachel Kimsey), Apocalypse's (Ross Marquand) mighty but enslaved vessel from "X-Men: The Animated Series." Ship is one of the greatest tools in the villain's considerable arsenal, and "Rise of Apocalypse – Part II" is a handy explainer on their origin stories.

The episode depicts En Sabah Nur's (Adetokumboh M'Cormack) transformation into Apocalypse, courtesy of Eson the Celestial (Matthew Waterson, who also voices Magneto). The ship itself is also a creation of Marvel's Celestials, who rank among the most powerful species out there. Apart from its great power, Ship is a sentient thing that's nevertheless beholden to its owner's will — at least, to an extent.

There's a reason why the episode shows that Hank "Beast" McCoy (George Buza) is the one who quickly recognizes Ship for what it is. In "X-Men: The Animated Series," he's the X-Man who ends up befriending it, to the point that Ship eventually sides with him and his allies instead of blindly following Apocalypse's will. Ship opts to destroy itself in order to help the X-Men defeat Apocalypse in "The Animated Series" Season 3 episode "Obsession." Seeing this benevolent, tragic entity return on "X-Men '97" is a delight, even though what we see here is the beginning of its millennia-long service under a cruel master.