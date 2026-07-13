5 Award-Winning TV Shows That Are Unwatchable Today

As the saying goes, it's an honor just to be nominated. Yet anyone who has competed for an Emmy, a Golden Globe, or any other major award that's annually presented to television creatives will tell you, winning is even better. Although nobody necessarily makes a TV show with the hopes of winning a prize, there's always the hope of recognition in the back of anyone's mind. After all, racking up trophies is one of the ways in which a show's legacy can be cemented, as it now has the imprimatur of a distinguished voting body upon it. Yet winning an award isn't the ultimate measure of a TV show's quality, and sometimes, it does very little to keep a series from aging poorly.

It's safe to say that sometimes, voters get it wrong when filling out their ballots. Determinations about what makes one show or performance the year's "best" are entirely subjective and based upon factors that have nothing to do with quality. Personal relationships, biases, and matters of taste all play a hand in what gets someone's vote. The one thing that doesn't factor into this decision is how a show will hold up over time, as that's perhaps the least quantifiable thing to assess.

Here are five award-winning TV shows that are unwatchable today. These are shows that were acclaimed enough to win major prizes, yet for one reason or another have curdled like cheese. No matter what the reason, one thing's for certain: If given the chance, voters might want a do-over when it comes to some of these choices.