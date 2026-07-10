5 Most Controversial Yellowstone Episodes, Ranked

"Desire is All You Need" gained infamy because it's the episode where "Yellowstone" got rid of John Dutton (Kevin Costner). While the death was initially ruled a suicide — via one gunshot in the bathroom of the governor's mansion — it was later discovered he was strangled by assassins. Then the crime scene was staged, courtesy of some members of Market Equities, who want John's land.

The ending became instantly controversial with both the show's fanbase and critics. "I've just watched the episode where he dies I can't believe it I always wondered how they would kill him off and I always thought it would of been this old western style death I loved this show until now I hate it I can't believe how this ended," remarked u/CarCharacter7295 on the "Yellowstone" subreddit. But plenty of viewers were actively moved by John's passing. "This show is brutal, we've seen some crazy stuff. But I was seriously disturbed by watching them assassinate John Dutton. I didn't even like him, he was a terrible person and father but it made me inexplicably sad," said u/trulymadlybigly.

Some members of the "Yellowstone" staff seemed surprised by the backlash. "There were a lot of people who were outraged that John was killed — and you're supposed to be outraged he was killed. The characters are outraged that he's killed. So in a strange way, it is the point. You are not supposed to be OK with it," Christina Voros, the episode's director, told Entertainment Weekly.