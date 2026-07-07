Who Plays Joaquin Jackson On Dutton Ranch
The Yellowstone spin-off "Dutton Ranch" introduces many new characters, both enemies and allies to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they start a new life away from Montana. The key family that finds itself in the power couple's orbit are the Jacksons, who are long-serving power players in the South Texas area and are as protective of their own affairs as John Dutton (Kevin Costner) once was of his in "Yellowstone."
The Jacksons are a dangerous bunch that consist of matriarch Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening), her violent and unpredictable son Rob-Will (Jai Courtney), and Rob-Will's daughter Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind), who stirs the pot with a touch of "Romeo and Juliet" by starting a relationship with Beth and Rip's adopted son, Carter Green (Finn Little). However, they're not the only players on Team Jackson.
Much like the Duttons had their own adopted family member in Wes Bentley's Jamie (although there's a theory that Jamie was actually a biological Dutton all along), the Jacksons have Joaquin Jackson Reyes. A smart and capable fixer, he proves himself to be one of the most dangerous weapons in Beulah's arsenal. The character is played by Juan Pablo Raba, who has plenty of experience in big TV productions. Let's take a look at where you might have seen him before.
Juan Pablo Raba has been in several significant shows over the years
Born in Bogotá, Colombia, Juan Pablo Raba made his name playing starring roles in a long string of telenovelas during the 2000s and early 2010s. He started expanding his repertoire with roles on shows like Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," playing recurring Inhuman character José "Joey" Gutierrez, and "Narcos" as Pablo Escobar's cousin Gustavo Gaviria.
From 2017 to 2018, Raba starred as Ricky "Buddha" Ortiz on the Seal Team Six-themed military action drama "Six" before History canceled it after two seasons. These roles, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg: Before "Dutton Ranch," Raba had already appeared in 65 different movies and TV shows — which, considering that many of these roles were lengthy telenovela tenures, has kept him plenty busy and given him lots of experience to draw from.
It's too early to tell how things will play out for his character on "Dutton Ranch," but seeing as Beulah overlooked Joaquin for her screw-up son Rob-Will when naming her successor, there's clearly some interesting twists and turns ahead for him. It's safe to say that regardless of the direction the "Yellowstone" spin-off takes, Raba has what it takes to deliver.