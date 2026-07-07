Who Plays Joaquin Jackson On Dutton Ranch

The Yellowstone spin-off "Dutton Ranch" introduces many new characters, both enemies and allies to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they start a new life away from Montana. The key family that finds itself in the power couple's orbit are the Jacksons, who are long-serving power players in the South Texas area and are as protective of their own affairs as John Dutton (Kevin Costner) once was of his in "Yellowstone."

The Jacksons are a dangerous bunch that consist of matriarch Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening), her violent and unpredictable son Rob-Will (Jai Courtney), and Rob-Will's daughter Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind), who stirs the pot with a touch of "Romeo and Juliet" by starting a relationship with Beth and Rip's adopted son, Carter Green (Finn Little). However, they're not the only players on Team Jackson.

Much like the Duttons had their own adopted family member in Wes Bentley's Jamie (although there's a theory that Jamie was actually a biological Dutton all along), the Jacksons have Joaquin Jackson Reyes. A smart and capable fixer, he proves himself to be one of the most dangerous weapons in Beulah's arsenal. The character is played by Juan Pablo Raba, who has plenty of experience in big TV productions. Let's take a look at where you might have seen him before.