5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Curb Your Enthusiasm

"Seinfeld" is one of the best sitcoms of all time. Following the show's success, it's safe to say that its co-creator, Larry David, had carte blanche to do whatever he wanted next. And what he chose to do was largely in the same style as "Seinfeld" but with a bit more creative freedom. David took his sensibilities from NBC to HBO and launched "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

"Curb" follows in the same vein as "Seinfeld" and its philosophy of being a sitcom about nothing. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" saw David step in front of the camera and play a fictionalized version of himself enjoying the success of "Seinfeld" but still being unhappy with the minutiae of everyday life. He'll get upset at people for too much public displays of affection or taking advantage of a shop's free sample policy. Of course, he has plenty illogical rules he follows himself and believes everyone else should abide by, leading to some hilarious misunderstandings and confrontations.

The best episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" manage to take something trivial and escalate it into utter madness. With two hit shows under his belt, it's safe to say David has earned his placement as a comedic genius. But you might want some more TV shows like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" once you finish all 12 seasons, and luckily, there's no shortage of cringe comedy out there.