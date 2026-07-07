Who Plays Azul On Dutton Ranch

One interesting aspect of the Paramount+ "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch" was always going to be who the show cast as the next version of "Yellowstone" veteran Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Granted, the actual Rip is still very much onboard, considering that the show focuses on the titular ranch he and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) acquire. However, since his new role on the show is as an owner instead of an enforcer, someone else has to step up as the key ranch hand figure.

Said character is Azul Ramos, who has a history with both the area and the ranch's former owner, Jeanie Edwards (Harriet Samson Harris). Given the continuing presence of Rip, Azul plays a slightly different role on "Dutton Ranch" than Hauser's character did on "Yellowstone" — but at this point, every major character who joins the Yellowstone universe has the potential to be kind of a big deal. As such, fans are no doubt paying attention to Azul and the actor playing him, J.R. Villarreal. But who, exactly, is Villarreal, and where have you seen him before?