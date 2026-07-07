Who Plays Azul On Dutton Ranch
One interesting aspect of the Paramount+ "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch" was always going to be who the show cast as the next version of "Yellowstone" veteran Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Granted, the actual Rip is still very much onboard, considering that the show focuses on the titular ranch he and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) acquire. However, since his new role on the show is as an owner instead of an enforcer, someone else has to step up as the key ranch hand figure.
Said character is Azul Ramos, who has a history with both the area and the ranch's former owner, Jeanie Edwards (Harriet Samson Harris). Given the continuing presence of Rip, Azul plays a slightly different role on "Dutton Ranch" than Hauser's character did on "Yellowstone" — but at this point, every major character who joins the Yellowstone universe has the potential to be kind of a big deal. As such, fans are no doubt paying attention to Azul and the actor playing him, J.R. Villarreal. But who, exactly, is Villarreal, and where have you seen him before?
Azul Ramos isn't J.R. Villarreal's first Taylor Sheridan character
Fans who have been following Taylor Sheridan's TV shows all along may very well have recognized J.R. Villarreal as a veteran from another Sheridan series. 2024, he played the recurring role of the antagonistic Manuel in four episodes of "Landman" Season 1. This may well have played a part in Villarreal getting the Azul Ramos gig, but the actor has a robust body of work that extends well beyond these shows.
Villarreal started screen acting in 2003, and was soon netting guest star roles in shows like "Cold Case," "House," and "CSI: Miami." In the latter half of the 2010s, he started getting more prominent jobs, such as the main role of Hugo in the web series "High & Mighty." Come 2022, he played the titular Black Scorpion on the Disney+ superhero luchador show "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion," and before "Landman" came calling, he also played Tio Tonio on the Netflix mystery comedy-drama "Freeridge."
Alongside TV, Villarreal has also appeared in several movies over the years. His arguably most remarkable role to date is as Javier in Doug Atchison's 2006 coming-of-age drama "Akeelah and the Bee," opposite Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne, and Keke Palmer. His other films include the 2015 robot-building biopic "Spare Parts" and the 2026 thriller "The Sweetest Kill."