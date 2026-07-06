5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Nemesis

Netflix's newest crime drama, "Nemesis," saw its first season hit the streamer on May 14. It follows an LAPD lieutenant named Isaiah Stiles (Matthew Law) who has let his chase of prolific thief Coltrane Wilder (Y'lan Noel) completely consume him. The battle of wits plays out via a satisfying slow burn across the eight episodes of Season 1, which has brought the show both critical praise and over 1 billion total minutes streamed so far.

As "Nemesis" was co-created by Courtney A. Kemp, who also co-created Starz's "Power" universe, it's easy enough to point "Nemesis" fans to other crime drama shows like "Power." And you'll certainly get a lot of the same vibes by going that route. But we think people who want more shows like "Nemesis" will be specifically searching for other carefully-paced crime thrillers that center around an ongoing cat and mouse game between the main protagonist and antagonist of the show. These five shows all deliver exactly that.