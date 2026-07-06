5 Action TV Shows Way Better Than Tracker

"Tracker" might be a hugely popular action show, but there's plenty of series out there that do what it does without feeling like a dull and basic CBS procedural. There are programs with wit, intelligence, and a unique flair that don't need to follow the same story beats over and over again — even better, they actually manage to avoid some of the clichés that hamper shows like "Tracker" in its weakest moments.

If you're in the mood for stories about more detective teams — either ones that travel the world or ones that stay in one city and then deal with the drama surrounding them — then look no further. This list of shows should fill that "Tracker"-shaped hole in your heart, or at least introduce you to some excellent and tough-minded action series that will broaden your horizon beyond the series. Here are five action shows that are way better than "Tracker."