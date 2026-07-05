5 Best Courtroom Movies Of All Time, Ranked

For as long as trials have been open to the public, ordinary people have been obsessed with them. From reading the details in newspapers to following the play-by-play on Court TV, true crime fanatics can't get enough of every juicy detail that emerges from the opening statements to the reading of the verdict. So it's little wonder that the courtroom drama has been among the most popular movie genres since the dawn of cinema.

At its best, a good courtroom drama can distill all the intrigue, suspense, and high stakes of a trial into its purest form, cutting out the fat and leaving you with just the good stuff. They can be salacious fun, tapping into our inner voyeur in the same way as a true crime docu-series. At the same time, they can affirm the importance of law and order, preach the necessity of the criminal justice system, and satisfy our yearnings for good to triumph over evil. They can also provide actors with tremendous showcases, as a trial is rife with monologues, cross-examinations, and nail-biting tension.

Here are the five best courtroom dramas of all time, ranked. In assembling this list, we looked at a number of factors: How accurately does it dramatize the intricacies of the law? Has it stood the test of time? Does it warrant repeat viewings on cable, streaming, and home video? And most important of all, is it as riveting and exciting as a real-life trial? You be the judge of that.