The Invite Review: Edward Norton And Penélope Cruz Shine In A Wickedly Funny Dramedy

What do you do when you feel like your relationship might be in a little bit of a rut, and you need to do one single thing out of the ordinary just to prove that you still can? Well, if you're Angela (Olivia Wilde), you invite your sexy neighbors Hawk and Piña (played by Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz, respectively) over for a proper grown-up dinner party. (Much to the horror of Seth Rogen's Joe, whose initial reaction of excitement at the appearance of an expertly crafted charcuterie board quickly fades when he realizes there are social strings attached.)

But what starts as a fairly standard dinner party doesn't quite stay that way. As the night goes on, things begin to change in tone, thanks in part to Hawk and Piña's unusual interests and Angela's almost desperate desire for them to like her. She wants to break her and Joe out of their routine and, well ... she definitely succeeds on that front. Despite the billing of "The Invite" as a comedy (and don't worry, it is), there's also a lot of psychosexual tension at play. Angela's machinations with her neighbors — who in many ways are foils to her and Joe — are deeply layered, and it's unclear if she wants to be with them or simply be them.

The staging of "The Invite" is incredibly intimate — it takes place entirely in Angela and Joe's cozy apartment, and features just the four actors on screen talking among themselves for a little over an hour and 40 minutes. (If it sounds more like a play than a film to you, good eye: It has its roots in Spanish playwright and director Cesc Gay's "Sentimental," which was later turned into a Spanish-language film "The People Upstairs.")