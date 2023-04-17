The Michael Fassbender Crime Thriller Flop Defying Odds & Killing It On Netflix

Sometimes it takes a while for a solid movie to find its fanbase. "Grease 2" spent decades being derided as a terrible sequel before finding an audience. So it is with crime dramas like "Widows"; they may not have made a ton at the box office over their budgetary costs, but the films have later been appreciated as masterpieces with strong cult followings. Call them movies that were ahead of their time, but they managed to find a way into the hearts of thousands.

And sometimes streaming platform subscribers looking for a good time stumble on a hidden gem en masse. So it is with this 2017 showcase for Michael Fassbender, which is starting to climb its way up the Netflix rankings. "The Snowman" is a crime drama that follows the attempted redemption of a detective named Harry Hole (Fassbender), who tries to solve a series of bloody murders taking place in a small, snow-bound Norwegian town. The serial killer's distinctive calling card? Snowmen. He sculpts his victims into snowpeople in a grisly fashion, though sometimes he simply kills them and leaves a snowman or a snowman-shaped insignia behind. He also sends notes featuring drawn snowmen taunting Hole and his colleagues. Hole soon finds himself in a breakneck race to unmask the killer before more innocents die.