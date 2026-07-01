Elle Pokes Fun At A Rejected Legally Blonde Cameo With A Clever Name Drop

Contains spoilers for "Elle" Season 1, Episode 2 — "No Silly, I Go Here"

"Legally Blonde" turns Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) into an unlikely legend as she pairs her legal and beauty knowledge to uncover secrets that lead to a jaw-dropping courtroom ending. Before heading to the big screen, "Legally Blonde" went through some changes, including an ending we never got to see, and now the prequel series, "Elle" slyly pokes fun at another alteration to the original film's courtroom scenes.

Before ruling Harvard Law School, Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) is navigating the high school social scene in 1995 Seattle. This self-proclaimed Cosmo Girl stays current on all topics, and about nine minutes into "Elle" Season 1, Episode 2, "No Silly, I Go Here," she takes this idea a step further by highlighting Judge Judy Sheindlin one year before the premiere of her popular courtroom series. "She just needs a better platform to showcase her talents," says Elle.

On top of referencing her show, it also pokes fun at the fact that the judge turned down the chance to cameo in "Legally Blonde." She told E! News, "They ["Legally Blonde" team] reached out through someone and said, 'We'd like you to be the judge.' It's the biggest mistake I ever made in my career." Despite this, the "Legally Blonde" universe still honors Judge Judy, and this clever name drop is also a nod to one of Sheindlin's big screen desires.