How Strong Is Thor In The MCU Vs The Comics?

Unless you ask his frenemy Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), few would deny that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is one of the most powerful Avengers, and belongs in the discussion of the strongest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over his appearances in the franchise, Thor gradually powers up more and more. By "Thor: Ragnarok," Odin (Anthony Hopkins) himself openly considers Thor the stronger god of the two. But how strong is he, really?

We have seen the MCU Thor do quite a lot of damage to his enemies. Combined with his divine powers, his sheer physical strength and abilities make him quite the dangerous combatant in any situation. However, despite his lengthy tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — as well as all the years he's been at it before entering the screen — his comic book version has had much more time to show what he can do. So the question remains: which Thor is the Thorest Thor in the Thor game? Let's investigate.