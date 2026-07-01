X-Men '97 Stealthily Brings Back Marvel's Kang With A Perfect Recasting

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 3 — "Rise of Apocalypse Part I"

"X-Men '97" is doing more than just reminding everyone how cool Marvel's favorite mutants can be. The show is also single-handedly reintroducing us to a character whose greatest onscreen claim to fame so far is being one of the most infamous dropped balls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As "Rise of Apocalypse Part I" shows us, the big villain of the 3000 BCE "Rise of Apocalypse" arc is none other than Rama-Tut, voiced by Star Trek great John de Lancie. As comic fans are no doubt aware, this evil pharaoh is one of the many variants of Kang the Conqueror.

Once intended to be the MCU's Big Bad following Thanos (Josh Brolin), Kang was promptly relieved of those duties after Marvel Studios dropped actor Jonathan Majors, who had faced multiple allegations of abuse and was ultimately deemed guilty of third degree harassment and assault in December 2023. As such, Rama-Tut is decidedly not voiced by Majors, but as replacements go, it's hard to find anyone more perfect than de Lancie, whose defining role is Q in the Star Trek franchise. Since both Kang and Q are seemingly omnipotent, powerful, and charismatic menaces who can turn up just about anywhere, this is nothing short of chef's-kiss recasting.