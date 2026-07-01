X-Men '97 Breaks Its Own Timeline By Introducing One Of Marvel's Strongest Mutants
Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 2 — "A Force to Be Reckoned With"
"X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 2 starts with a group of characters that it doesn't formally introduce. As is so often the case, a number of mutant youngsters are in a pickle. This group is desperately trying to reach the X-Mansion, hoping for salvation. Unfortunately, the ending of "X-Men '97" Season 1 left the mansion in ruins, and the kids are captured by X-Factor — the government-controlled X-team that's rounding up dangerous mutants. As viewers may notice, the most vocal of the young characters on the run has a very distinctive look — and he just so happens to be an important X-Men figure who doesn't fit the show's self-imposed timeline at all.
With his pink hair, glasses, and big attitude, the character is instantly identifiable as Quintavius "Quentin" Quire. He's a powerful Omega-level mutant who has gone on to become a full-fledged X-Man and one of the more prominent contemporary mutant characters. While it's fun to see him here, his presence clashes with the fact that the episode is set in the late '90s — in fact, "A Force to Be Reckoned With" establishes that it's 1997 mere seconds before he appears. In the comics, Quentin debuted in 2002 as part of writer Grant Morrison's "New X-Men" run, co-created by Morrison and artist Keron Grant. This makes it odd that the show opts to feature him instead of a cameo from a more era-appropriate mutant.
Quentin Quire is a psychic powerhouse with a mischievous streak
While he may not be one of Marvel's strongest Omega-level mutants, Quentin Quire is still one of the most powerful mutants out there. As he briefly demonstrates on "X-Men '97," he also has a major attitude problem that has occasionally put him in an antagonistic role. However, his heart is ultimately in the right place, and he's leveled up considerably when it comes to responsibility over the years.
It's a good thing that Quentin is mostly on the side of the angels these days, considering how massively powerful he is. He's incredibly intelligent and one of the most powerful telepaths and telekinetics in Marvel comics. Quentin's particular brand of psychic abilities gives him a wide range of offensive and defensive powers that essentially allow him to do whatever he wants, from manifesting psychic weapons to creating video game-like mind worlds.
Quentin has also demonstrated an ability to exist as a world-spanning consciousness without a body, though he seems to find this tiresome. On top of this all, he's also one of the rare mutants who can play host to the Phoenix Force. With all this power at his disposal, he'd be guaranteed to rank among the most powerful X-Men should he end up joining their roster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Quentin Quire isn't the only new character the episode introduces
Astute viewers may notice that Quentin Quire isn't the only powerhouse in his "X-Men '97" crew. The group on the run also includes a spikey-haired girl who's quick to call Quentin out on his negative attitude when the pink-haired mutant starts giving the group lip. The lady in question is extremely well-equipped to challenge an Omega level mutant like Quentin, because she's none other than the ultra-powerful Monet St. Croix, seen here in her Penance form and called just Monet in the credits.
Monet, who often goes by simply "M," started her Marvel Comics journey in 1994. She spent much of her early years as the malformed Penance thanks to her supervillain brother Emplate, while her sisters Claudette and Nicole merged to impersonate her former self (the St. Croix family history involves a lot of fusions and body horror). She eventually returned to her true form in 1998, so while her "X-Men '97" version is considerably more talkative than the print version of Penance, the form at least fits Monet's comic book timeline.
Like Quentin, Monet has an entire team's worth of powers. From super-strength, speed, and flight to regeneration and an ability to learn new things at extreme speeds, she has an impressive array of physical powers to go with mental ones like telekinesis and telepathy. In her Penance form, her skin is hard as diamond and she has extremely sharp claws. She's certainly not someone to mess with, and Quentin knows this.