X-Men '97 Breaks Its Own Timeline By Introducing One Of Marvel's Strongest Mutants

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 2 — "A Force to Be Reckoned With"

"X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 2 starts with a group of characters that it doesn't formally introduce. As is so often the case, a number of mutant youngsters are in a pickle. This group is desperately trying to reach the X-Mansion, hoping for salvation. Unfortunately, the ending of "X-Men '97" Season 1 left the mansion in ruins, and the kids are captured by X-Factor — the government-controlled X-team that's rounding up dangerous mutants. As viewers may notice, the most vocal of the young characters on the run has a very distinctive look — and he just so happens to be an important X-Men figure who doesn't fit the show's self-imposed timeline at all.

With his pink hair, glasses, and big attitude, the character is instantly identifiable as Quintavius "Quentin" Quire. He's a powerful Omega-level mutant who has gone on to become a full-fledged X-Man and one of the more prominent contemporary mutant characters. While it's fun to see him here, his presence clashes with the fact that the episode is set in the late '90s — in fact, "A Force to Be Reckoned With" establishes that it's 1997 mere seconds before he appears. In the comics, Quentin debuted in 2002 as part of writer Grant Morrison's "New X-Men" run, co-created by Morrison and artist Keron Grant. This makes it odd that the show opts to feature him instead of a cameo from a more era-appropriate mutant.