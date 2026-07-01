The True Identity Of Mother Askani In X-Men '97 Season 2, Explained

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 1 — "Days of Past Future"

"X-Men '97" is among the best Marvel animated shows ever made, and Season 2 is just around the corner. It continues the action from the ending of Season 1 by focusing on the year 3960 A.D., where Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), Wolverine (Cal Dodd), and Morph (J.P. Karliak) have ended up, per the "X-Men" Season 1 post-credits tease. As it turns out, they're there for a reason: Mother Askani (Gates McFadden) rescued them, hoping to end the brutal rule of Apocalypse (Ross Marquand and Adetokumboh M'Cormack).

During the events of the Season 2 opener, Storm confronts Askani, who reveals her face and hints at her identity as someone from a particularly brutal future. While she doesn't actually state her name, astute fans will immediately recognize her as the older version of Rachel Summers, Cyclops and Jean's child from another timeline.

People who watched "X-Men: The Animated Series" may notice that we've actually seen Rachel before, even though she wasn't named there, either. She appears in the "Beyond Good and Evil" arc of Season 4 as one of the psychics captured by Apocalypse. Fans who know their comics will be aware that Rachel is destined to become Mother Askani and likely recognized her as such when Askani entered the mix at the end of "X-Men '97" Season 1 — but now, the show finally reveals its cards on the subject of this character.