X-Men '97 Season 2 Gives Storm A Massive Power Upgrade - But Is It Accurate?

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 1 — "Days of Past Future"

The Season 2 premiere of "X-Men '97" picks up from the Season 1 post-credits tease that had Marvel fans freaking out. In the far future, Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), and the largely sidelined Wolverine (Cal Dodd) and Morph (J.P. Karliak) are tasked with not just defeating Apocalypse (Ross Marquand), but convincing Cyclops and Jean's son Nate (Michael Johnston) to become Cable (Chris Potter), the man destined for that purpose. Along the way, Nate and his parents are kidnapped, while Storm gets a wild, fully comics-accurate power upgrade.

When Storm confronts Mother Askani (Gates McFadden) about the mysterious woman's plan to get more power for the gadget required to rescue the Summers-Grey family, Askani reveals that said plan is Storm herself. As she explains, Storm's powers can be used to manipulate the sun's energies. Sure enough, Storm does just this, saving the day in what just might be the most hardcore moment of the episode. What's more, Storm controlling a mere star's power is actually downplaying what the character has been able to do in the comics. Let's take a closer look at the full power potential of this Omega Level mutant, who might just rank among the strongest of them all.