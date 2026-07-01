Who Are The Final Horsemen Of Apocalypse? The X-Men '97 Villains Explained

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 1 — "Days Of Past Future"

Marvel's mightiest mutant heroes are back in Season 2 of "X-Men '97." The three-episode premiere event finds the X-Men scattered throughout time, with Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), Wolverine (Cal Dodd), and Morph (J. P. Karliak) trapped in a dystopian future ruled by the tyrannical Apocalypse (Ross Marquand). In Episode 1, "Days of Past Future," Apocalypse selects Cyclops and Jean's teenage son Nathan (Michael Johnston), a powerful telepath, to become his new host body. He sends his Four Horsemen — Pestilence, Famine, War, and Death — to capture the boy.

Taking their names from the Book of Revelation, multiple variations of the Four Horsemen have fought for Apocalypse in the X-Men comic books and cartoons, as well as the 2016 film "X-Men: Apocalypse" (though that didn't save it from being one of the worst-ranked X-Men movies). Members of the X-Men have been corrupted into becoming Horsemen, with Archangel, Wolverine, and Gambit all carrying the mantle of Death at some point.

But who are the Final Horsemen appearing in "Days of Past Future"? Perhaps the most surprising characters to make their animated debuts in "X-Men '97" Season 2, the Final Horsemen first assemble in 2010's "Uncanny X-Force" #2 by Rick Remender and Jerome Opena. Hailing from eras and locations as disparate as ancient Rome and Edo-period Japan, the Horsemen are a secret team recruited to serve Apocalypse — and his brutal "survival of the fittest" ideology — when all other options fail.