John Wayne's First TV Special Was A Star-Studded Tribute To America
With the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence nearly upon us, Americans nationwide are gearing up to celebrate this momentous July 4th. For those looking for something a bit more traditional to headline the festivities, perhaps it's time to dust off John Wayne's very first television special. Titled "Swing Out, Sweet Land," this 90-minute NBC broadcast aired on Sunday, November 29, 1970 — just a few days after Thanksgiving — as a star-studded tribute to United States history.
Although the Duke had a general aversion to television, he made a few exceptions over the years. After getting James Arness the leading role on "Gunsmoke," Wayne famously introduced the program. After that, he only occasionally graced the small screen on shows like "I Love Lucy" and "Wagon Train." So, when it came to hosting a television special — which walked away with a Primetime Emmy — Wayne already had some experience with the medium. "Swing Out, Sweet Land" is a relic of a bygone era of television specials that were common back when the "Big Three" ruled the airwaves. The program was a hodgepodge of comedy sketches, period standup, musical performances, sobering historical reenactments, and a monologue or two on America by the Duke himself.
Put on by Budweiser, the special was branded as a "lighthearted look at American history with words and music," and was partially financed by the beer company's marketing agency, D'Arcy Advertising (via The New York Times). With John Wayne as its headliner (and a host of popular entertainers to boot), Budweiser aimed to make a name for itself as the most patriotic brand in beer, a tradition that continues to this day. So, maybe watch it with a Bud in hand.
Swing Out, Sweet Land united the Duke with the biggest names in American entertainment
Though criticized for its lax take on American history, "Swing Out, Sweet Land" thrives due to its mixture of fact and legend. Just as Wayne's Western pictures offer a largely mythic representation of the Old West that boasts some historical truths, so too does this special. The Duke even plays into that audience expectation by appearing as the riding cowboy strolling through Bodie, California. Of course, nothing beats the special's impressive ensemble cast as big names from different sides of the political aisle gather to celebrate the nation.
Wayne assembles everyone from Lucille Ball, Lorne Greene, and William Shatner to Jack Benny, Dennis Weaver, and Ricky Nelson, among many others. It even boasts a brief "Rio Bravo" reunion between Wayne and Dean Martin (playing inventor Eli Whitney), while making room for musical acts by Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Leslie Uggams, Roy Clark, and the entire cast in a rendition of "God Bless America." Memorable sketches include "Bonanza" stars Michael Landon and Dan Blocker humorously reenacting the purchase of Manhattan Island, Bob Hope's off-beat Valley Forge standup, and a sit-down between Bing Crosby's Mark Twain and Roscoe Lee Brown's Frederick Douglass.
For decades, the only way to watch "Swing Out, Sweet Land" was on television. However, in 2007, the special was finally re-released on home video under the title "John Wayne's Tribute to America" — in some ways, as Wayne himself notes in the opening monologue, "that's about the size of it." So, for a more flavorful Independence Day beyond the usual Fourth of July-themed movies, consider revisiting this largely forgotten Duke-led classic.