John Wayne's First TV Special Was A Star-Studded Tribute To America

With the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence nearly upon us, Americans nationwide are gearing up to celebrate this momentous July 4th. For those looking for something a bit more traditional to headline the festivities, perhaps it's time to dust off John Wayne's very first television special. Titled "Swing Out, Sweet Land," this 90-minute NBC broadcast aired on Sunday, November 29, 1970 — just a few days after Thanksgiving — as a star-studded tribute to United States history.

Although the Duke had a general aversion to television, he made a few exceptions over the years. After getting James Arness the leading role on "Gunsmoke," Wayne famously introduced the program. After that, he only occasionally graced the small screen on shows like "I Love Lucy" and "Wagon Train." So, when it came to hosting a television special — which walked away with a Primetime Emmy — Wayne already had some experience with the medium. "Swing Out, Sweet Land" is a relic of a bygone era of television specials that were common back when the "Big Three" ruled the airwaves. The program was a hodgepodge of comedy sketches, period standup, musical performances, sobering historical reenactments, and a monologue or two on America by the Duke himself.

Put on by Budweiser, the special was branded as a "lighthearted look at American history with words and music," and was partially financed by the beer company's marketing agency, D'Arcy Advertising (via The New York Times). With John Wayne as its headliner (and a host of popular entertainers to boot), Budweiser aimed to make a name for itself as the most patriotic brand in beer, a tradition that continues to this day. So, maybe watch it with a Bud in hand.