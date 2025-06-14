10 Best Fourth Of July Movies, Ranked

This one's a rarely-discussed hidden gem of a movie; while others might conjure films like "The Patriot" to mind when thinking of movies that depict the American Revolution, "Revolution" is an interesting, if largely critically panned, take on what it is to go from self-interested observer of history to an actual participant in current events. Not only does its Revolutionary War setting make it a perfect movie to rewatch on the Fourth of July, but its very nature — which questions what it means to be American, and points out that fervent patriotism has major drawbacks — is unique enough to make this list but isn't quite perfect enough to reach the top. Yet, if one gives it a try, they might find that it's much better than its Razzie-winning reputation suggests.

A lot of the brickbats that greeted the film were conjured by Al Pacino's casting as fur trapper Tom Dobb, who throws himself into the conflict to rescue his teenage son. Ned (Dexter Fletcher) has been conscripted into the British army by the nasty Sergeant Major Peasy (Donald Sutherland) as a drummer boy. It's a gesture of personal cruelty and revenge since Peasy already had it out for immigrants like Ned and Tom. Though Tom is anything but patriotic, he's willing to climb a mountain to save his kid. Along the way, both Tom and Ned find love and must cope with the rigors and horrors of the war.

"Revolution" was notoriously the victim of a rushed release and has since begun to regain a cultural appreciation. While some elements of the story — its odd casting choices and some of the actor's accents, among others — may not have aged well, it's a much better watch than one would anticipate.