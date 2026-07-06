Top 5 Most Accurate Music Biopics, Ranked

When it comes to making a good biopic, no filmmaker should ever let the truth get in the way of a good story. This is how icons become near-mythical legends on the big screen, even if the process of writing a crowd-pleasing blockbuster in this vein means angering diehard fans and purists, who will quickly lose count of the incorrect details about the timeline of an artist's career. It's why films like "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Michael" have been huge hits with audiences while being despised by critics — there's no attention to detail when it comes to authentically recounting their rise to fame, but they hit the broad beats of their life stories and play all the greatest hits. So, at least casual fans will leave satisfied.

Some biopics stay closer to the truth than others, but you'll struggle to find any that don't go a little bit Hollywood in their repackaging of a true story. We certainly struggled when researching these films, as even the music biopics most regularly cited as the most accurate have their fair share of falsehoods, with several articles and fan forum pages dedicated to fact-checking every small detail. None of the films below present the whole truth, but they are the ones which are most often celebrated by fans of the artists depicted for getting the majority of the details right. Our ranking isn't based on the quality of each movie, but how accurate they are when held up to scrutiny, from most to least falsehoods onscreen.

If this has you hungry for more music biopics — and you don't care whether they get the facts straight — then head over here for our picks for the five best and worst in the genre.