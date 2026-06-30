Beth Dutton's 5 Best Yellowstone Episodes, Ranked

"Yellowstone" is full of characters who are tough in just about every conceivable way. Even so, very few folks on the show can touch the sheer ferocity of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), who can eviscerate just about anyone with words alone –- and who is more than willing to take a more literal approach to the concept if needed.

Beth's hard-as-nails attitude that hides surprising vulnerability is responsible for some of the most memorable moments on the entire series, and it's no surprise that she and paramour Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) have gone on the headline a "Yellowstone" spin-off show of their own in "Dutton Ranch."

Beth isn't always an easy character to like or even appreciate. She has little in the way of friends and often struggles to stay civil with her own family. However, this doesn't stop her from being iconic. Let's take a look at five of the finest Beth Dutton episodes on the show, and just what makes them so riveting.