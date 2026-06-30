This Is The Most Realistic Viking Movie Of All Time

Vikings are awesome, but it's not always easy to get them right. In fact, even the most prominent Viking-themed projects aren't guaranteed to be totally accurate, as evidenced by History's "Vikings" getting certain historical details completely wrong.

Fortunately, one of the best Viking movies of all time has done its homework, and is easy to declare the most historically accurate fictional film ever made on the subject. Hrafn Gunnlaugsson's Icelandic 1984 adventure drama "When the Raven Flies" ("Hrafninn Flýgur") makes all those Viking tales with horned helmets and giant axes look like Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in comparison.

It tells a gritty tale of 9th century vengeance that's notable for downplaying overt Viking tropes in favor of realism. The movie is the first installment in the so-called Viking Trilogy, with "In the Shadow of the Raven" ("Í Skugga Hrafnsins") following in 1988 and "The White Viking" ("Hvíti víkingurinn") completing the series in 1991.