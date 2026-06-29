House Of The Dragon Season 3's Most Anticipated Death Is Blunt

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 2

The "House of the Dragon" Season 3 premiere started off with a major character death. Now, in the second episode, another familiar face departs the HBO fantasy series. Say goodbye to Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), who has entertained us with his conniving ways.

As Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) prepares to take the Iron Throne, her husband (and — because this whole universe is weird like this — uncle), Daemon (Matt Smith), appears with Otto. Following the events of previous seasons, and with an audience in attendance, Daemon urges Rhaenyra to behead Otto as a demonstration of her power and authority for anyone who dares to think about crossing her again.

Otto asks Rhaenyra for Daemon to do it, saying, "Spare me at least from being hacked at." However, the new queen decides to do it herself. While the first swing isn't clean, the second takes Otto's head right off his shoulders. To make things even more awkward, Otto's daughter, Alicent (Olivia Cooke), and his granddaughter, Helaena (Phia Saban), walk in as the blood pools on the floor around Otto's decapitated corpse. It's all a little anticlimactic, really.