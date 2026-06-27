Why Zor-El From Supergirl Looks So Familar

Contains spoilers for "Supergirl"

Critics didn't hold back in their negative reviews for "Supergirl." But one sequence that is a highlight is the flashback to Kara's (Milly Alcock) time in Argo City, the last vestige of Krypton after its destruction. Kara was born in a world already on the decline, and despite her father saving the city, everyone starts getting sick and dying due to exposure to kryptonite from within the now-exposed planet. Fortunately, Kara's father, Zor-El, played by David Krumholtz, designs a spaceship to send Kara to Earth just like her cousin so that she may carry on Krypton's legacy.

Krumholtz has a small but vital role to play, and it's just the latest chapter in what's been a pretty astonishing career in Hollywood. Most people were probably first introduced to Krumholtz as Bernard in "The Santa Clause," a part he's continued to reprise over the years. It may not be as flashy of a role as Santa Claus, but Krumholtz thinks the character stands out thanks to his tough guy attitude contrasted with the fact he's a little elf.

Memorable supporting roles would go on to define Krumholtz's career. He played the goofy dork Michael in "10 Things I Hate About You" as well as the vulgar Goldstein in "Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle."