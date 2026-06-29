5 Best Gangster Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Whether it's a more classic Italian Mafia tale, or a look at the kingpins who rule over inner city neighborhoods, or all the violent sauce in between, the gangster movie can take on many forms. It's one of those genres that never seems to fall out of favor, with a steady stream of gangster movies being released at all times. As such, there are a number of underrated gangster movies you need to watch that get lost in the shuffle because they aren't directed by Martin Scorsese, don't star Al Pacino, and maybe didn't get showered with Oscar nominations.

Like many genres that have been as prolific as gangster movies, there are gems that don't even get brought up in the big discussions about underrated entries. For one reason or another, they keep falling through the cracks as time goes on, and don't seem to have any staying power in the pop culture conversation. We feel these are the five most egregiously forgotten gangster movies, though well received in their day, and as good as many of the others that consistently make it onto the lists of either the best or most underrated.