5 Best Trailers For Terrible Movies

Movie trailers can be as misleading as they are glorious. This tremendously impactful art form can produce works that stand out on their own, even compared to the features they're marketing. However, they can also be inaccurate when trying to represent those motion pictures. Sometimes, that inaccuracy manifests through materials like 10 bad trailers for great movies. Other times, though, trailers provide an experience far superior to the actual feature-length production. These are tragic experiences, where audiences are sold one kind of film only to sit down for the final project and discover something gruelingly underwhelming.

The five best trailers for terrible movies are phenomenal examples of what happens when quality promotional materials happen to subpar pieces of cinema. The lackluster shortcomings of these five movies really help highlight the virtues of these trailers. Sometimes, the teasers accentuate a mood that the final film couldn't hope to achieve, and others just work in terms of showmanship and excitement regardless of how the actual movie turned out. Still others reflect a specific style of movie marketing (like teasers delivered a year before a film's release) that are tragically no longer deployed today.

Whatever makes these five outstanding trailers so sublime, they all share the common trait of being far superior than the movies they were meant to market. It's a painful tragedy that these trailers teased films destined to underwhelm people. However, at least those trailers remain fascinating to unpack and rewatch.