5 Best Star Wars Trailers Of All Time, Ranked

Everything related to "Star Wars" ends up inspiring discussion and debate. It's inevitable, and unfortunately, much of that discourse can head in toxic and negative directions. The cliche of "Star Wars" fans being the ones who are most critical of "Star Wars" certainly sounds like the truth if one wanders into any typical discussion about this franchise. The five worst "Star Wars" trailers of all time certainly reflect that there is material out there for people to justifiably criticize regarding this saga.

However, there are also so many positive elements about this fictional universe that should also get highlighted. The cuteness of Porgs! Max Rebo's musical skills! Cad Bane's immense charisma! Those virtues also extend to the five best "Star Wars" trailers of all time. These are pieces of marketing that have become legendary for how they built up excitement for some of the biggest blockbusters ever. To boot, the editing, narration, and music choices (among other qualities) they exhibited have made many of these trailers beloved pieces of art beyond their relationship to the films they were promoting.

These five especially exquisite "Star Wars" trailers are an exciting reminder that trailers don't have to be paint-by-numbers or disposable promotional materials. They're also an exciting encapsulation of the ambiance and artistry that define the very best "Star Wars" media. Let's all cease bickering about the prequel trilogy just long enough to give these five "Star Wars" trailers their roses.