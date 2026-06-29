5 Saddest Twilight Zone Episodes, Ranked
Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" has predicted the future and delivered some of the best twist endings out there. Many must-watch "The Twilight Zone" episodes still hit just as hard today, and the blunt moral lessons hidden under the show's sci-fi veneer continue to be topical. However, "The Twilight Zone" is also known for one thing that isn't necessarily noted quite as much, but is nevertheless a crucial component of the anthology show's DNA: It can be an extremely sad series when it wants to be.
A major aspect of "The Twilight Zone" is that its characters tend to suffer cruel fates in one way or another. Many people die in its stories, and the ones left alive rarely emerge unchanged. Following this thread, we'll take a look at the five absolute saddest episodes of "The Twilight Zone," ranked by their ability to tug on the viewer's heartstrings.
5. The Lonely (Season 1, Episode 7)
"The Twilight Zone" episodes have been known to predict the future. Season 1 features a stellar example of Rod Serling's precognitive abilities in "The Lonely," one of the greatest sad-sack stories on the show. "The Lonely" is about James A. Corry (Jack Warden), an apparent murderer who's been sentenced to solitary imprisonment on a remote asteroid, and is understandably unhappy. Fortunately, his supply spaceship's sympathetic Captain Allenby (John Dehner) believes in his innocence, and gifts him a robot called Alicia (Jean Marsh) to stave off loneliness.
In a development that seems to predict the rise of AI chatbot companions, Corry discovers that Alicia displays emotion and a personality that corresponds to his, and ultimately falls in love with her. However, fate intervenes when Corry discovers that he has been pardoned, but because of the supply ship's space limitations he's not allowed to bring Alicia with him. Surmising that the frantic Corry is obsessing over a mere machine, Allenby shoots Alicia, exposing the components behind her face. She falls, mechanically calling out for Corry as she shuts down.
With this, "The Lonely" concludes with a particularly soul-shattering variation of the show's signature irony. Yes, Corry now has his freedom. However, he's lost an entity that he'd grown to love, and is shell-shocked as he seems to realize that he'll spend the rest of his days wondering whether Alicia's love was genuine — or if she was simply a well-designed machine that fulfilled its function as a companion.
4. A Stop at Willoughby (Season 1, Episode 30)
"A Stop at Willoughby" is another "The Twilight Zone" Season 1 episode that makes the most of its unconventional premise by telling a story that's genuinely touching. Here, a well-meaning but overwhelmed ad executive called Gart Williams (James Daly) sees his personal and professional life slowly unravel as he discovers he's not cut out for the modern capitalist world.
Napping on a train to work, Williams dreams of a station called Willoughby — a peaceful-looking town that seems to exist in the late 19th century. The location appears to only exist in his mind, and when his life is its most dire, Williams chooses to escape his crumbling life by finally disembarking at the Willoughby station. Here, everyone knows him and welcomes him with open arms. Finally, he truly fits in.
Here's where the customary "The Twilight Zone" twist kicks in with a vengeance. Willoughby is actually heaven, or at least Williams' particular version of the great beyond. The train was moving at full speed when he stepped out, the real-world "Willoughsby" is the name of a funeral home operator, and the strong implication is that we've been watching the final days of a desperate man who's beckoned by death. Granted, Williams does seem pleased with his new lease in (after)life, but this still means that "A Stop at Willoughsby" is about a perfectly nice man succumbing to the pressures of the world around him.
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3. Five Characters in Search of an Exit (Season 3, Episode 14)
"Five Characters in Search of an Exit" is a Season 3 Christmas episode that tells us in no uncertain terms that things are not all right for its characters. Here, five different people with neither names nor memories find themselves in an odd, cylindrical pit that seems impossible to escape.
It all seems like "The Twilight Zone" is setting us up for some sort of major alien-themed revelation, but the truth is sadder and stranger. As the Major (William Windom) finally escapes and flops out of the cylinder, he lands unmoving onto the snowy street outside. We discover that the five are all toys, and their "prison" is a Christmas donation barrel for a girls' orphanage. This means they were unwanted surplus to their former owners, and have been effectively abandoned.
With no way to change or escape the situation, the characters are stuck in the barrel as they wait for the great unknown. Really, the only reason "Five Characters in Search of an Exit" isn't higher on this list is the fact that the toys will all eventually head for the Viewpark Girl's Home orphanage, where happier times may potentially await. Still, such visions of the future exist outside the confines of the episode itself, which ends with the Ballet Dancer (Susan Harrison) quietly weeping over the quintet's forsaken predicament.
2. Death Ship (Season 4, Episode 6)
Few things are sadder than a tragic eternity of yearning. This is the outcome of "The Twilight Zone" Season 4 episode "Death Ship," where the three-man crew of Space Cruiser E-89 seems to be in a time loop that predicts their fatal crash on the strange planet they're exploring. Captain Ross (Jack Klugman) decides that they will stay on the planet while figuring out the situation. Mason (Ross Martin) and Carter (Fred Beir) disagree with this given their dwindling resources, but have to follow their superior. Soon, vivid visions of dead loved ones ensue. The captain develops theories about aliens who are influencing their minds, and insists that they continue to investigate.
As Ross is eventually proven to be clueless, we find that the crew has been dead all along, and what we're watching is their ghosts repeating the events that led to their deaths. The problem is that only Mason and Carter accept this and want to move beyond the veil to be with their dead family members. The captain continues to outrank them even in death, and demands they continue the mission until they figure out what's "really" going on. This locks the trio into a vicious limbo that the closing narration suggests might continue forever. In other words, "Death Ship" is an episode about one man's bad decisions dooming not just himself — but tragically, two other wholly innocent men who are entirely aware of their eternal predicament.
1. In Praise of Pip (Season 5, Episode 1)
"In Praise of Pip" isn't one of Looper's 30 best episodes of "The Twilight Zone," but the sadness in this Season 5 episode is constant and comes in two flavors: The usual desperate fare, and the kind of "happy tears" sadness that's rarely the show's bread and butter. Here, Max Phillips (Jack Klugman again) is a bookmaker who helps out the desperate George Reynold (Russell Horton), whom he's goaded into taking a large losing bet. This sends Max and George on a collision course with Max's boss (S. John Launer).
During their confrontation, Max learns that his soldier son, Pip (Robert Diamond), has been mortally injured in Vietnam. Overwhelmed by the guilt of a neglectful father, he fights and kills his boss and a thug, thus saving George. Wounded and fleeing, Max experiences a vision of young Pip (Bill Mumy) and relives memories of their happiest times in an amusement park. In the end, Max prays for a chance to give his life to ensure his son's survival — and dies.
This meditation on wasted lives, bad choices, and back-against-the-wall redemption changes gears when we find that Pip not only survives but remembers his father as a positive influence, despite Max's self-perceived awfulness. While this confirms that Max indeed managed to do good in the world, it's crushing to realize that his last-minute repentance doesn't mean the world will remember him as a good man, and that he won't ever know how much Pip admires him.