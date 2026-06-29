5 Saddest Twilight Zone Episodes, Ranked

"A Stop at Willoughby" is another "The Twilight Zone" Season 1 episode that makes the most of its unconventional premise by telling a story that's genuinely touching. Here, a well-meaning but overwhelmed ad executive called Gart Williams (James Daly) sees his personal and professional life slowly unravel as he discovers he's not cut out for the modern capitalist world.

Napping on a train to work, Williams dreams of a station called Willoughby — a peaceful-looking town that seems to exist in the late 19th century. The location appears to only exist in his mind, and when his life is its most dire, Williams chooses to escape his crumbling life by finally disembarking at the Willoughby station. Here, everyone knows him and welcomes him with open arms. Finally, he truly fits in.

Here's where the customary "The Twilight Zone" twist kicks in with a vengeance. Willoughby is actually heaven, or at least Williams' particular version of the great beyond. The train was moving at full speed when he stepped out, the real-world "Willoughsby" is the name of a funeral home operator, and the strong implication is that we've been watching the final days of a desperate man who's beckoned by death. Granted, Williams does seem pleased with his new lease in (after)life, but this still means that "A Stop at Willoughsby" is about a perfectly nice man succumbing to the pressures of the world around him.

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