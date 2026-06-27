5 Movies To Watch If You Like Over Your Dead Body
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Director Jorma Taccone might be known for laugh-out-loud comedies like "MacGruber" and his work with The Lonely Island — including the 2016 cult hit "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" — but his 2026 movie "Over Your Dead Body" strikes a markedly different tone. Sure, this film, adapted from the 2021 Norwegian film "The Trip," still has plenty of jokes, but it's also extremely dark ... in that it's about a husband and wife trying to murder each other on vacation.
Jason Segel and Samara Weaving star in this dark comedy — penned by sketch comedians Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney, who together make up BriTANick — as Dan and Lisa, a deeply unhappy married couple heading out of town to stay in a remote cabin for the weekend. Lisa, an aspiring actress, and Dan, a director reduced to making pop-up ads after his debut movie flopped, both plan to kill each other and find that out pretty quickly ... until they realize that they've accidentally become part of a much larger and much more dangerous situation.
"Over Your Dead Body" seamlessly blends comedy, heightened action, and tension — and Weaving and Segel are phenomenal together, as is a supporting cast that includes Juliette Lewis and Timothy Olyphant. So what should you watch if you love Taccone's ode to marital strife? From other movies about variously unhappy couples to a truly phenomenal studio comedy to the movie that serves as its source material, here's what you should watch after "Over My Dead Body."
Ready or Not
Want to watch a movie with Samara Weaving as a dissatisfied bride, but you've already seen "Over Your Dead Body?" You're in luck — as of this writing, there are two movies in the horror comedy "Ready or Not" franchise for you to enjoy. In the first movie, which released in 2019 (and is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy), Weaving introduces audiences to Grace MacCaullay, a former foster child who's happy to get a fresh familial start when she marries into the wealthy Le Domas family by way of Alex (Mark O'Brien). After the ceremony and reception are over, Grace is enjoying drinks with her new family when they reveal that a game must be played after any Le Domas wedding; when Grace randomly chooses a card from a deck that says "Hide and Seek," the deadly game begins ... with every member of the Le Domas family hunting the bride.
"Ready or Not" is a goofy, delightful, and exceedingly bloody take on an absolutely bonkers original story, and it's a whole lot of fun ... especially if you love seeing Weaving play women who have to fight their way out of sticky situations with their sheer ingenunity. (Plus, the ending is absolutely perfect.) The 2026 sequel, "Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come," isn't quite as pitch-perfect as the original, but they're both well worth a watch.
Marriage Story
Easily the saddest and most dramatic entry on this list, Noah Baumbach's 2019 film "Marriage Story" — a semi-autobiographical story about his own divorce from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh — stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as actress and theater director Nicole and Charlie Barber, who live and work together in New York City while raising their son Henry (Azhy Robertson). As their marriage starts to disintegrate, the two pursue therapy but don't follow through ... and when Nicole books a job in Los Angeles, they continue to struggle to hold their marriage together while also navigating a bicoastal existence. Add in Charlie's affair with his stage manager, and it's not surprising that, partway through the film, they begin divorce proceedings.
With Laura Dern in a scene-stealing and ultimately Oscar-winning role as Nicole's lawyer Nora Farnshaw and a supporting cast that includes everyone from Wallace Shawn to Martha Kelly ("Euphoria") to Merritt Wever and the late Ray Liotta, "Marriage Story" soars even as Nicole and Charlie's marriage falls to pieces. It's not as openly violent as "Over Your Dead Body," but the two still make a strangely perfect pair.
The Five-Year Engagement
Nicholas Stoller and Jason Segel are best known for collaborations like the heartbreak comedy "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" — which, because it's a movie about a truly horrific breakup, almost made it onto this list — but their underrated gem "The Five-Year Engagement" is prickly, uncomfortable, and great. Segel plays chef Tom Solomon, who lives in San Francisco with his fiancée — psychology PhD Violet Barnes (Emily Blunt) until their lives are shaken up by Violet's future. When Violet is offered a spot in a post-graduate psychology program at the University of Michigan, they're forced to put off the wedding, and Tom is devastated to learn that he was about to get a promotion at his California restaurant just as they move to the Midwest.
As Tom and Violet attempt to build a life together in Minnesota, with Tom unhappily working at a deli, Violet's program keeps getting extended as Tom grows more and more dissastified with their situation. Across a handful of breakups, reconciliations, confusing flings, and the upsetting contrast of Violet's younger sister Suzie (Alison Brie) getting married and having a few kids, Violet and Tom struggle together ... but ultimately, they're triumphant. If you want to see Segel in full-blown exasperation mode but you don't want the gore of "Over Your Dead Body," give this movie a try. Just don't wait five years to watch it.
Game Night
One of the best studio action comedies of the 21st century (and it's not close), "Game Night" — written by Mark Perez and directed by "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein — introduces us to the hyper-competitive couple Max and Annie Davis (Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams), who host a regular game night for their friends. While Max and Annie try to avoid their weird neighbor, local cop Gary Kingsbury (a spectacularly well-deployed Jesse Plemons), they bring together their buddies — married couple Kevin and Michelle Sterling ("New Girl" standout Lamorne Morris and Kylie Bunbury), Sarah Darcy ("Catastrophe" mastermind Sharon Horgan), andSarah's new flame Ryan Huddle (Billy Magnussen) — for one of their traditional game nights. Much to Max's chagrin, his successful, charismatic brother Brooks (Kyle Chandler) joins them, but thanks to Brooks' presence, the night takes a truly bizarre turn, and the group ends up involved in a criminal scheme.
Just like the twist in "Over Your Dead Body," the protagonists in "Game Night" find themselves in a heightened, bizarre, and genuinely scary situation — and just like in "Over Your Dead Body," "Game Night" manages to stay funny, snappy, and delightful despite elements of actual danger. (McAdams, a sneaky comedy powerhouse, utters "Oh no, he died!" at a crucial tense moment, which is probably the best line reading in the movie and one of the best line readings in recent memory.) "Game Night" is so much better than it needs to be, and it would make a great double feature with "Over Your Dead Body."
The Trip
We absolutely had to include "The Trip," the 2021 Norwegian movie that serves as the direct inspiration for "Over Your Dead Body," on this list. Written and directed by Tommy Wirkola (who was originally supposed to direct the American remake before Jorma Taccone stepped in) and starring Aksel Hennie and Noomi Rapace (the latter of whom you probably know from the Swedish version of "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo"), "The Trip" hits pretty much all of the same beats as "Over Your Dead Body."
These movies are so similar, but thanks to the little touches from Wirkola, Hennie, and Rapace, it's absolutely still worth it to watch "The Trip" alongside "Over Your Dead Body" ... but be warned, this movie is a little bit darker in tone than the American version. Still, if you can't get enough of "Over Your Dead Body," you should absolutely get the full experience and watch the movie that made this entire story possible.
You can rent "Over Your Dead Body" on VOD services, including Amazon Prime Video, now.