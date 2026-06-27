5 Movies To Watch If You Like Over Your Dead Body

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Director Jorma Taccone might be known for laugh-out-loud comedies like "MacGruber" and his work with The Lonely Island — including the 2016 cult hit "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" — but his 2026 movie "Over Your Dead Body" strikes a markedly different tone. Sure, this film, adapted from the 2021 Norwegian film "The Trip," still has plenty of jokes, but it's also extremely dark ... in that it's about a husband and wife trying to murder each other on vacation.

Jason Segel and Samara Weaving star in this dark comedy — penned by sketch comedians Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney, who together make up BriTANick — as Dan and Lisa, a deeply unhappy married couple heading out of town to stay in a remote cabin for the weekend. Lisa, an aspiring actress, and Dan, a director reduced to making pop-up ads after his debut movie flopped, both plan to kill each other and find that out pretty quickly ... until they realize that they've accidentally become part of a much larger and much more dangerous situation.

"Over Your Dead Body" seamlessly blends comedy, heightened action, and tension — and Weaving and Segel are phenomenal together, as is a supporting cast that includes Juliette Lewis and Timothy Olyphant. So what should you watch if you love Taccone's ode to marital strife? From other movies about variously unhappy couples to a truly phenomenal studio comedy to the movie that serves as its source material, here's what you should watch after "Over My Dead Body."