10 Most Disturbing Moments Cut From Marvel Movies

For better or worse, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become known for various commonalities across its long run. When going into a Marvel movie, one can generally expect plenty of jokes amid all of the fighting. There will likely be a post-credits scene of some kind, even if it never gets paid off. And an MCU movie will probably be fun for the whole family without too much over the top violence.

Granted, the MCU has branched out in recent years. "Deadpool & Wolverine" was rated R and took full advantage of its higher rating. But for the most part, MCU movies still largely fall into the PG-13 camp. There will be action sequences, and characters might die. But it'll be in a way with minimal blood and probably no organs getting exposed. Audiences shouldn't expect something so over-the-top it crosses the line into bad taste. But what even hardcore MCU fans might not realize is that the franchise has toyed with some pretty disturbing ideas in the past.

Some of these ideas existed simply as concept art, but other scenes were fully filmed and just barely missed the final cut. The most disturbing moments cut from Marvel Cinematic Universe movies could've fundamentally altered the movie-going public's view of the franchise and may have even pushed some of these films into R-rated territory. Here are the 10 most disturbing examples.

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