The House Of The Dragon Season 3 Premiere's Most Disturbing Moment Is Not In The Book At All

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 1

When you're dealing with Targaryens, incest is sort of inevitable, but one particular moment in the opening episode of "House of the Dragon" Season 3 is especially unsettling, even in the context of the platinum-blonde family. This is a show where lead protagonist Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) marries her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and where King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) marries his sister Helaena (Phia Saban). What could be worse than that? How about an adult son kissing his mother — in this case (and hopefully no others), Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

The scene comes midway through the Season 3 premiere as Alicent is trying desperately to persuade Aemond to take his dragon, Vhagar, and leave King's Landing to aid in the war in the Riverlands. She needs him gone so that her secret pledge to surrender the city to Rhaenyra can go through, and she makes an earnest plea to him to leave, playing on his own fears and declaring that if he stayed, it would be a death sentence. He responds, as you do, by, uh, kissing her on the mouth.

As one might expect, the scene has stirred up a fair bit of controversy, especially as it's not in the book — yes, this skin-crawling moment was invented for the show. There are a lot of differences between "House of the Dragon" and "Fire & Blood," and even George R. R. Martin himself as criticized the show for veering away from the source material. Of course, adapting "Fire & Blood" is more tricky than the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, as those books were traditional novels. "Fire & Blood" is instead presented as a fictional history, with different accounts of certain events and a more pulled-back narrative style.