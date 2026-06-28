Dave Bautista And Samuel L. Jackson's 2025 Post-Apocalyptic Movie Barely Made An Impact

J.J. Perry's post-apocalyptic movie "Afterburn" was released in 2025, but you wouldn't know it from any lists of the best action movies of the year. In fact, so few critics reviewed the movie that it doesn't yet have an official Rotten Tomatoes rating. That's not too surprising as, worldwide, the movie barely cracked a million dollars, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

If you have an insatiable appetite for post-apocalyptic films, however, you may want to give "Afterburn" a shot. Post-apocalyptic movies are all the rage; after all, sometimes it seems like we might already be living in one ourselves. The film tells the story of a near-future Earth that's been devastated by a massive solar flare, which scorches the entire eastern hemisphere and devolves into a wasteland ruled by evil warlords and villainous tribes. Treasure hunter Jake (Dave Bautista) has been sent to Europe by a man named King (Samuel L. Jackson) with a simple mission: steal the Mona Lisa.

It's a fitting goal. In the 2022 film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Bautista's character was also swept up in a plot to steal the famous painting. That movie was very much about the strange after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Bautista completionists are going to want to see his attempt to take the painting after the actual end of the world.